Corey Norman: Toulouse half-back faces eight-game ban following Warrington loss
Toulouse Olympique half-back Corey Norman faces a possible eight-game ban for a charge of other contrary behaviour in their loss to Warrington.
The incident, which concerns contact with the Wire's Oliver Holmes, has now been referred to a tribunal.
Meanwhile, Wakefield's Kelepi Tanginoa has been given a three-game suspension for a charge of dangerous contact.
Tanginoa was said to have used contact that involved "an unacceptable risk to a player" against Wigan.
Elsewhere, there were also two-game bans for dangerous contact to Catalans' Sam Kasiano and Castleford pair Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi.
One-game bans for dangerous contact were also given to Hull KR's Matt Parcell, Huddersfield's Jack Ashworth, Wigan's Mike Cooper and Hull FC's Kane Evans.
St Helens' Morgan Knowles was given a one-game ban for a shoulder charge against Hull, while Jake Connor also picked up a one-game ban for other contrary behaviour in their defeat.
Toulouse's Olly Ashall-Bott received a one-game penalty notice of his own for a trip against Warrington.