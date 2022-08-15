Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cornwall have two more games to play in their inaugural season in League One

Cornwall ended their 34-14 loss at Rochdale with 11 men after tempers flared in their League One clash.

Cole Connolly was sent off after a fracas 12 minutes from time along with Dale's Fenton Rogers, while Jack Ray and Dale's Kieran Rush were sin-binned.

Coby Nichol was yellow carded for dissent soon after as Cornwall were reduced to 10 men for a period.

Jayden Myers and Ray tries put Cornwall 14-10 up after 31 minutes before they went on to concede five tries.

Dan Nixon and Tom Whitehead's tries in the final five minutes of the half put Dale 18-14 up at the break before Cian Tyrer, Nixon and Jy Hitchcox went over in the final 22 minutes of the match.

The loss means Cornwall are still second-from-bottom of League One having won one of their 18 games - a position they can finish no higher than with two games left of their inaugural season.