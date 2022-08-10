Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Opacic has joined the ex-NRL contingent at Hull KR

Hull KR have brought Australian centre Tom Opacic to Super League by signing him on a two-year deal from 2023.

The 27-year-old will join from Sydney-based NRL club Parramatta Eels.

He has appeared 76 times in the Australian league, having also played for Brisbane and North Queensland, and will join head coach Willie Peters, who is also arriving from the NRL.

"I was looking at a few different options in the NRL but Willie really sold it," Opacic told the club website.

"He wants to do something special at Hull and I really took what he said on board."

Opacic is the third signing Peters has made from the NRL for next season, with Sauaso Sue and Rhys Kennedy having already agreed moves to Humberside.

"Tom's toughness and his effort are two of his greatest strengths," Peters said.

"Tom is known as a very good defender in the NRL and I have no doubt he will bring that to Hull KR next season."

Hull KR are ninth in Super League and host Leeds on Friday.