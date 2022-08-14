Super League: Hull FC 6-60 St Helens - Saints confirm semi-final with an 11-try demolition
|Hull FC (6) 6
|Tries: Walker, Goals: Gale
|St Helens (26) 60
|Tries: Hopoate, Makinson 2, McCarthy-Scarsbrook 2, Hurrell 2, Davies 2, Mata'utia, Lussick Goals: Makinson 8
Leaders St Helens booked their Super League play-off semi-final spot with a 14th straight win over Hull.
Jack Walker gave Hull an early lead before Will Hopoate levelled things up.
Four tries in eight minutes put Saints 26-6 up at half-time as Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (2) and Konrad Hurrell crossed, and Tommy Makinson claimed his 150th Super League try.
Ben Davies (2), Hurrell, Makinson, Sione Mata'utia and Joey Lussick then completed an 11-try demolition.
More to follow.
Hull FC: Walker, McIntosh, Connor, Vulikijapani, Wynne, Smith, Gale, Taylor, Houghton, Evans, Lane, Longstaff, Fash.
Interchanges: Johnstone, Laidlaw, Lovodua, Satae.
St Helens: Hopoate, Makinson, Hurrell, Mata'uita, Bennison, Davies, Lomax, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Bell, Batchelor, Knowles.
Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Wingfield.
Referee: Ben Thaler.