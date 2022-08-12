Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mahe Fonua (right) celebrated his 200th game of a fine career

Betfred Super League Castleford (14) 18 Tries: O'Brien, Eden Goals: O'Brien 5 Catalans (4) 8 Tries: Tomkins, Chan

Castleford Tigers strengthened their top-six hopes with victory over Catalans Dragons, who remain in the Super League top four.

Gareth O'Brien's try and three goals, along with Greg Eden's score, gave Castleford a 14-4 half-time lead with Sam Tomkins touching down in reply.

O'Brien added two further goals after the break to keep Catalans at bay.

Steve McNamara's Dragons kept the pressure on, with Joe Chan's try, but could not overhaul the Tigers' lead.

Castleford: Eden; Faraimo, Sutcliffe, Fonua, Olpherts; McShane, O'Brien; Lawler, Milner, Griffin, Mellor, Edwards, Westerman.

Interchanges: Smith, Martin, Matagi, Qareqare.

Sin-bin: Matagi (78).

Catalans: Tomkins; Davies, Whare, May, Franco; Pearce, Drinkwater; Seguier, McIlorum, Napa, Chan, Jullien, Da Costa.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Cozza, Le Cam, Kasiano.

Referee: Tom Grant.