From the section Rugby League

Connor Wrench's double took his Super League tally for the season to six

Betfred Super League Warrington (14) 32 Tries: Holmes, Wrench 2, Williams, Currie Goals: Ratchford 5, Mata'utia Toulouse (18) 18 Tries: Norman, Pelissier 2 Goals: Hankinson 3

Warrington Wolves took a huge step towards securing their Super League status with a battling win over bottom side Toulouse.

The Wire looked to be cruising to two points after early tries from Oli Holmes and Connor Wrench.

However, the French side battled back and a score from Corey Norman and a double from Eloi Pellisier helped them take a four-point lead into the break.

George Williams burst through and Ben Currie wrapped up the win late on.

Although it was ultimately far from straightforward, victory for Daryl Powell's men snapped their four-game losing streak and sees them move six points clear of the French side with four matches to play.

Toulouse remain two points behind Wakefield, who host Wigan on Sunday, but have now played a game more than Trinity.

More to follow.

Warrington: Dufty, Wrench, Mata'utia, Wardle, Ashton, Ratchford, Williams, Bullock, D Clark, Harrison, Currie, Nicholson, Holmes.

Interchanges: J Clark, Walker, Mulhern, Mikaele.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Schaumkel, Jussaume, Hankinson, Russell, Norman, Gigot, Marion, Bretherton, Peyroux, Alvaro, Peats, Navarrete.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Hansen, Belmas, Sangare.

Sin-bin: Bretherton (43), Hansen (60).

Referee: Chris Kendall.