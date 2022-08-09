Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Richardson signed for Cas from St Helens in October 2019

Castleford Tigers half-back Danny Richardson has signed a new two-year contract with the Super League club.

Widnes-born Richardson, 25, is now tied to Wheldon Road until 2024, with an option to the club to add a third year.

He signed a three-year deal in moving from St Helens for 2020, but was kept out for four months with a neck injury.

"Danny's a great kid. When he came in his first games back after a serious neck injury he was really top drawer," said Tigers boss Lee Radford.

"He turns up to training with a really good energy about him every day with the right temperament. For that reason, you always give yourself a chance of bettering yourself."

Richardson added: "When I first came to Cas, I felt at home straight away, and I didn't want to go anywhere else so to get it over the line now, I'm made up.

"Having that four months out with my neck injury, looking from afar, it got the hunger back and excitement back. That first game versus Toulouse I was just buzzing to be on the pitch."

Richardson has kicked 134 goals in 43 games for play-off hopefuls Cas, who sit fifth in Super League.