Liam Sutcliffe has scored eight tries in 19 appearances this season

Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos.

"I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside.

"He can play a number of positions and I like players who are able to change roles if needed."

Hodgson added: "We believe we're getting a player in his prime. I had a good talk with him a couple of weeks ago and he's motivated, and so are we."

"He will add some leadership to our group and has that experience of what it takes to win things."