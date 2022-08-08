Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Nathan Conroy scored Cornwall's try in the second half

Cornwall boss Neil Kelly says the 36-12 loss to North Wales Crusaders in League One was a 'positive result'.

Josh Hartshorne's eighth-minute try for Cornwall levelled the scores at 6-6 before the visitors went over three times in the final 20 minutes of the opening period.

Nathan Conroy's score after 63 minutes sandwiched the Welsh side's two second-half tries at the Memorial Ground.

"I've nothing but praise for my team after today's efforts," Kelly said.

"I think it's a positive result given their league position, they're second in the table and we're second-from-bottom.

"The commitment, the endeavour, the sheer will to do well and stop them scoring shone through, in stark contrast to last week's second half."

Cornwall remain tenth in League One having registered just one win from 17 games in their debut season, a place above bottom-side West Wales Raiders on points difference.