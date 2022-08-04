Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull FC outside-back Mitieli Vulikijapani also serves in the British Army

Hull FC outside-back Mitieli Vulikijapani has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the club until the end of 2023.

The 28-year-old joined the Super League club in April 2021 and has gone on to score six tries in 18 appearances.

The Fijian, who plays at wing or centre, previously played rugby union.

Vulikijapani serves as a gunner in the 47 Regiment Royal Artillery and the deal includes the option of a further year if released from the British Army.

"I am thrilled that we have secured a contract extension for Mitch, he has become a big part of our group," Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson told the club website. external-link

"He has made quick progress in the short time he has been with us and we feel his development is still on an upwards trajectory, so we're excited to see him continue to improve."