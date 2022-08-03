Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harry Aaronson is Cornwall's leading try-scorer

Cornwall winger Harry Aaronson has signed a new contract to stay at the League One club until the end of 2023.

The former Swinton, Keighley and Oldham player, 24, has impressed for the newly-formed side this season having scored a club-high eight tries.

"This year has been my most enjoyable playing rugby league to date," he said.

"I know the results haven't gone our way, but the team, the project and the environment itself has been really enjoyable," he told the club website.

"It is a great club to be a part of and they have done everything properly to set us up for success in the long term."

Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly added: "I would see it as something of a coup to have signed Harry for next year.

"His qualities on the pitch have been there for all to see and he is one of the most dangerous runners in open play at this level.

"By Harry coming back for 2023, it gives our recruitment a huge boost as we look forward to continuing this team's progress beyond the current season."