Leeds Rhinos skipper Ash Handley scored the decisive try at Headingley

Betfred Super League Leeds (18) 34 Tries: Newman, Myler, Martin 2, Handley Goals: Martin 7 Salford (8) 14 Tries: Burgess, Sio, Croft Goal: Sneyd

Rhyse Martin scored 22 points, including two tries, as Leeds held off Salford for a fifth win in six Super League games.

Martin, Harry Newman and Richie Myler all crossed as Leeds raced into an 18-0 lead inside 16 minutes at Headingley.

But the Red Devils fought back to 18-14 before home skipper Ash Handley made an 80-metre dash to the line.

Martin added his second try late on to wrap up victory and lift Leeds above their opponents into sixth place.

Newman launched Leeds' early blitz of tries on the opening set of tackles, diving over in the corner after good work from Myler and James Bentley.

Former Salford player Myler extended his side's advantage, latching onto Aidan Sezer's kick before wriggling free to cross the line and, when Martin converted his own try soon afterwards, Leeds were 18 points to the good.

However, the visitors fought back as Joe Burgess opened Salford's account before a slick crossfield move ended with Ken Sio going over to extend his scoring run against Leeds to four games.

The deficit could have been further reduced had Marc Sneyd been on target with either of his conversion attempts, while Brodie Croft was denied a try when referee Ben Thaler ruled that he had grounded the ball just short of the line.

Salford continued to apply pressure after the break, winning a series of goal-line dropouts before Croft burst through a gap on the left to score and bring his side within four points.

The Rhinos regrouped and stretched the gap again to six, courtesy of Martin's kick after Jack Ormondroyd had been penalised for obstruction, but they had to survive another close call as the defence did just enough to thwart Chris Atkin on the line.

Leeds appeared to be hanging on - but Handley gave his team some breathing space as he gratefully intercepted Croft's stray pass and raced downfield for a much-needed try that Martin converted.

There was no way back for the visitors, who had prop Sitaleki Akauola sin-binned before Martin went over for his second try four minutes from time.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We dodged a few bullets to be fair, but we knew it was going to be a battle. Salford are a very good team and it was our defence more than anything that got us home.

"I don't think the scoreline was probably a fair reflection of the battle but I think the better team won.

"The two tries they scored in the first half were highly skilled and we can learn from those. Sometimes you've got to tip your hat and say that was a good play.

"We lost the ball a few times in contact and that added to our defensive burden, but we looked reasonably connected and we were able to turn them away enough to get the job done."

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley:

"We will definitely kick ourselves when we rewatch this game.

"The best team won in my opinion but I don't think it was a good game - plenty of errors from both sides.

"As usual, we cannot doubt our effort or heart today. We know where we went wrong and we must review this and then move on from it quickly."

Leeds: Thompson, O'Connor, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Smith, Sezer, Myler, Handley, Sutcliffe, Newman, Fusitua, Hardaker.

Interchanges: Gannon, Walters, Tetevano, Dwyer.

Salford: Sarginson, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Akauola, Taylor, Watkins, Gerrard.

Interchanges: Brierley, Wright, Atkin, Luckley.

Referee: Ben Thaler.