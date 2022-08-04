Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ethan Ryan's try helped turn the game in Hull KR's favour against Toulouse

Betfred Super League Hull KR (6) 22 Tries: Minchella, Ryan, Halton, Milnes Goals: Milnes 3 Toulouse (12) 6 Tries: Russell, Alvaro, Schaumkel Goals: Hankinson 2

Hull KR mounted a late fightback to snatch a victory from Super League's bottom-side Toulouse that keeps the home team's play-off hopes alive.

In a see-sawing game, Elliot Minchella put Rovers ahead but Matty Russell and Daniel Alvaro tries set up a 12-6 half-time lead for the French club.

Latrell Schaumkel extended the lead but it was whittled away by Ethan Ryan and Frankie Halton scores for the Robins.

Rowan Milnes raced in off the back of a scrum-play to bring home the points.

Rovers are now on 20 points, two behind Castleford in sixth, but among a clutch of teams fighting for that spot.

The loss is particularly crushing for Sylvain Houles' side, who led with 10 minutes to go, and seemed to have a tiring Rovers within their grasp.

Toulouse, and Dom Peyroux, were flat out at the finish having lost

Victory would have lifted them off the foot of the table and put the pressure on Wakefield going into their game with Catalans Dragons on Sunday, but Trinity now have breathing space.

Craven Park was quiet at times as the home side were overrun for chunks of the game, but they found their voice as Danny McGuire's men delivered a huge rally late on to swing the contest.

Hull KR got off to a fine start, which after two tries had been chalked off, saw Minchella cross on the back of a kick to the left, with the hugely influential centre and captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall involved in the build-up.

They lost their way as Toulouse began the dominate the middle, with forwards Lambert Belmas, Harrison Hansen, Romain Navarrete and Justin Sangare ploughing through the metres.

On the back of that platform, Corey Norman engineered a fine try out wide for Russell, Lucas Albert's kick spooned up and was fumbled into the path of Alvaro to ground.

Norman again supplied the perfect pass for Schaumkel's try, but with the visitors buoyed, they allowed Rovers to fight back after a kick went out on the full.

The pendulum swung, as Milnes threaded a perfect kick for Ryan to dot down out wide, and then a remarkable score - provided by multiple hands, offloads and lucky bounces saw Halton squeeze in.

With the crowd now re-engaged and the tails up, Robins claimed the crucial try in the last five minutes.

Schaumkel's desperate lunge for the ball as KR pressed gave the home side a scrum inside the 20, and a slick move with defenders tied up allowed Milnes to race in and clinch it.

Hull KR: Laulu-Tongaga'e; Ryan, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Tate; Litten, Milnes; Sims, Parcell, King, Keinhorst, Horton, Minchella

Interchanges: Crooks, Storton, Maher, Fishwick

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Russell, Hankinson, Jusaumme, Schaumkel; Norman, Albert; Navarrete, Peats, Alvaro, Peyroux, Bretherton, Marion

Interchanges: Belmas, Sangare, Pelissier, Hansen

Referee: Liam Moore.