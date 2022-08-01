Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kevin Proctor has won 22 caps for New Zealand

New Zealand international Kevin Proctor, who was sacked for vaping in a toilet cubicle, is "in negotiations" to sign for an unnamed Super League club.

The 33-year-old forward was released by National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans after posting a video of himself vaping on social media.

Proctor did not play in the match with Canterbury, which the Titans lost 36-26, but was part of the game-day squad.

A source close to Proctor said he will "hopefully sign something soon".

With discussions continuing, BBC Sport understands Salford and are in the running for the player's signature.

Proctor, who has played for the Titans since 2017, has been capped 22 times by the Kiwis.

Vaping is banned in Australian stadiums and NRL players are not allowed to have their phones with them during a match.

Proctor was out of contract with the Titans at the end of the season.