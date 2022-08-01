Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Prior was sent off for his high tackle on Alrix da Costa

Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior has been banned for two games for a high tackle on Alrix da Costa in Saturday's Super League win against Catalans Dragons.

The 35-year-old was issued with the Grade B penalty notice after Monday's disciplinary review, having been sent off at the time by ref Chris Kendall.

Huddersfield half-back Olly Russell has been banned for one game for tripping.

The Giants playmaker was handed a Grade B penalty notice following Saturday's win over Warrington Wolves.

The other disciplinary charges do not come with a suspension.