Matthew Foster suffered a broken jaw -and then damage to his ACL ligament - in 2021

St Helens back-rower Matthew Foster has suffered another knee injury in his first game back after surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 21-year-old has had an injury-plagued 18 months, having broken his jaw while on loan at Leigh last season.

He then injured his ACL whilst playing for Leigh during the end of last term and went through rehabilitation.

"It is very bad news for him when you consider his last couple of years and injuries," boss Kristian Woolf said.

"He has come off two ankle surgeries, a broken jaw, knee surgery and now another injury. It is obviously devastating for him, but we don't know the full extent of it until he sees a specialist. Once we know more he will know how long that will take and where he goes from here."

Foster, who has made a total of seven Super League appearances in his career, was playing for Saints' reserves against Castleford when he sustained his latest injury - in the same knee as the one he injured last season.