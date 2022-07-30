Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richie Myler scored a hat-trick for Leeds

Betfred Super League Catalans (16) 32 Tries: Yaha 2, Jullien, Kasiano, Langi Goals: Tomkins 6 Leeds (6) 36 Tries: Sutcliffe, Myler 3, Dwyer, Sezer Goals: Martin 6

Twelve-man Leeds Rhinos came back from 30-6 down to stun Catalans Dragons in golden point extra time and continue their Super League revival.

Fouad Yaha's double, Ben Jullien, Sam Kasiano and Samisoni Langi set up a big Catalans lead, with Liam Sutcliffe replying and Matt Prior sent-off.

Richie Myler's hat-trick and Brad Dwyer's late score were added to by a Rhys Martin penalty to square it up.

Aidan Sezer crossed to bring Leeds the win in the extra-time period.

Huddersfield's win earlier in the day had taken them above the Dragons, and this late collapse means they failed to pull themselves back above Ian Watson's side.

For Leeds, whose form under Rohan Smith has been revitalised with one defeat in five now, this was their first win in Perpignan since 2017 and came amid some hardship.

Although Prior was dismissed in the early stages of the second period, Leeds remained competitive and showed their qualities through Myler's treble.

Versatile forward Cameron Smith carved open the space for Myler's first, Sezer's kick was gathered for number two while James Bentley's clever offload provided the third.

Sutcliffe had nipped in before the break to give Leeds hope, while Dwyer's late score and Sezer's try were opportunist efforts.

Catalans will wonder how on earth they conjured up a loss in this match, having been so in control with about quarter of an hour to go.

Josh Drinkwater's kicking game has been a difficult weapon to supress in recent seasons, and Leeds were well and truly punished by his left boot as the Dragons assembled their advantage.

One such high ball bounced wickedly for Yaha's second try, while a perfect threaded grubber kick was pounced on by Langi for his score.

Sam Tomkins was also at his menacing best, supplying soft hands for Jullien to breeze through, and landing the 40-20 for Kasiano to run amok.

Yaha was sin-binned late on which did restore both sides to equal numbers, but Dragons coach Steve McNamara's frustrations will be high given they had the match well and truly in their grasp.

Catalans: Tomkins; Romano, Langi, Whare, Yaha; Mourgue, Drinkwater; Seguier, McIlorum, Dudson, J. Chan, Jullien, Da Costa

Interchanges: T. Chan, Goudemand, Kasiano, Cozza

Leeds: Hardaker; Tindall, Sutcliffe, Newman, Handley; Myler, Sezer; Thompson, O'Connor, Oledzki, Martin, Bentley, Donaldson

Interchanges: Gannon, Dwyer, Prior, Smith.

Sent off: Prior (54)

Referee: Chris Kendall.