Huddersfield started slowly but scored three late tries to take the game away from Warrington

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (10) 32 Tries: Golding, O'Brien, Jones, Senior, Pryce, Trout Goals: Russell 4 Warrington (12) 22 Tries: Wardle, Ashton 2 Goals: Ratchford 5

Huddersfield boosted their Super League top-four aims with home victory over Warrington, whose play-off hopes are all but over with six games to go.

Stefan Ratchford's four goals, added to Jake Wardle's try, gave the Wire a 12-10 half-time lead, with Giants' tries from Ash Golding and Adam O'Brien.

Matty Ashton's double gave the Wolves a sense of control either side of Josh Jones' score, before Giants cut loose.

Innes Senior, Will Pryce and Owen Trout all scored to settle the encounter.

This was as much of a crushing loss for Daryl Powell in the visiting dugout as it was a hard-earned and precious one for Ian Watson, who saw his Huddersfield side show character to put away the Wire.

Powell's side are now closer to the relegation places, just four points above Toulouse, than they are the top six, while Giants took a big step towards a top-four finish with this success.

Warrington's late collapse also showed the brittleness of the confidence within the side, who put themselves in a position to win but were unable to hold out.

Australian full-back Matt Dufty was given his debut and showed some impressive touches, such as the pass to put Wardle in to score against his parent club, while Ashton showed his sharpness with a well-taken brace.

Joe Bullock's sin-binning proved costly, as Huddersfield took control with a man advantage late on in the contest.

Those were just not enough to create a big enough lead, particularly as Watson's structured and well-drilled side eventually got into their groove, and were able to set about their opponents.

Their scores came from a variety of sources, be it Theo Fages creating the position for Jones to send Golding in, O'Brien's typical sneak from dummy-half, Trout's route-one approach and spectacular finishes from Senior and Pryce.

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson:

"In the last few weeks they've [Warrington] crumbled on the back of a bit of pressure.

"It's always tempting to chase points but I thought Theo [Fages] and Oliver Russell were patient.

"The message we sent out was to stay in the game and trust in what we do as a group. I thought we showed composure and resilience against a team who were playing not to lose, they just kept trying to chip away at the scoreboard. We got there in the end."

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell:

"It's deja vu. It's tough to take. There's a consistent theme but this was a little bit different with the weight of possession against us.

"It's a pretty tough period when you get a bloke binned - they had the ball 11 minutes more than us in the game. I thought we did some really good things at times but we have to defend better."

Huddersfield: Pryce; Golding, Jones, King, I. Senior; Fages, Russell; Trout, O'Brien, Wilson, Hewitt, McQueen, Yates

Interchanges: English, Ashworth, Greenwood, Levi

Warrington: Dufty; Minikin, Wrench, Wardle, Ashton; Mata'utia, Ratchford; Mulhern, D. Clark, Amor, Currie, Nicholson, J. Clark

Interchanges: Holmes, Bullock, Harrison, Mikaele

Sin-bin: Bullock (55)

Referee: Tom Grant.