Liam Marshall has scored 19 tries for Wigan Warriors so far this season

Betfred Super League Wigan (20) 46 Tries: French 3, Marshall 3, Cooper, Pearce-Paul, Mago Goals: Smith 5 Hull KR (4) 4 Tries: Ryan

Bevan French and Liam Marshall both scored a hat-trick of tries as Wigan Warriors put in a comfortable display to beat Hull KR.

The hosts raced ahead through tries from French, Marshall and Mike Cooper but Ethan Ryan hit back for Rovers.

Kai Pearce-Paul crossed after the break before Marshall scored his second.

French and Marshall completed their hat-tricks either side of Patrick Mago's score as Wigan made sure of a 15th Super League win this season.

Wigan's victory moved them to within four points of leaders St Helens while Rovers' two-game winning run came to an end, with the defeat dropping them to eighth and below rivals Hull FC due to points difference.

Cooper scored his first try for the club in the midst of a dominant display from Wigan, which saw them score three tries in the first nine minutes.

French kept up his fine recent try-scoring form with his first-half brace and was part of the build up as Pearce-Paul went over after the break.

Just two games on from his record-breaking seven-try haul against Hull FC, French registered another hat-trick, this time as he ran in from Harry Smith's pass.

That brought up his tally for the season to 22 tries in 18 games in all competitions, but he was not to be outdone by Marshall, who worked on to a cross-field kick to touch down for his third and to complete a hat-trick of his own.

Wigan: Field; French, Halsall, Pearce-Paul, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Cooper, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Partington, O'Neill.

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Wood, Crooks, Tate; Dagger, Milnes; Fishwick, Parcell, King, Minchella, Royle, Litten.

Interchanges: Maher, Laulu-Togaga'e, Cavanaugh, Moore.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.