Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Head coach Paul Crarey says Barrow Raiders are yet to receive an approach for top-scoring winger Tee Ritson, amid rumours of Super League interest.

The 26-year-old flier, who has 23 tries in as many games for the Championship side in 2022, is a year into a three-year contract signed in June 2021.

Ritson's form has led to speculation that he is on the radar of top flight clubs, including champions St Helens.

"Nobody has been in touch, not his agent, no clubs," Crarey said.

He told BBC Radio Cumbria: "He's great for us, we want to keep him and he's one of our stand-out players.

"Without teams coming through us, he's on a three-year contract, he won't be going anywhere."

Ritson has 90 tries in 126 games across the Championship and League One, but has never played in the top flight.

Yet the success of other Championship imports in recent years, such as Featherstone's Frankie Halton at Hull KR and York's Joe Batchelor at St Helens, has alerted teams to talent outside the elite division.

"One bloke rang me from a Super League club who's a friend of mine and asked what I thought of him, but I think you have to make your own assumptions," Crarey added.

"He's a great finisher, Tee, whether or not he's Super League standard I don't know, but he's a great kid for us.

"He went through a spell where he didn't score any tries and it all went flat, but as soon as he scores a couple of finishing tries it all starts again.

"They probably are only rumours because if St Helens were clamouring for him, which is one rumour I've heard, there will be a lot of other clubs doing the same.

"As far as anyone, St Helens or anybody are concerned, they've got to speak to us before they go anywhere near him."