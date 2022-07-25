Anthony Mullally was the highest-profile player to join Cornwall for their first season

Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly has praised the impact of Anthony Mullally after the former Toronto, Leeds and Ireland prop announced his retirement.

The 31-year-old - who helped Leeds win the 2017 Super League Grand Final - was Cornwall's first signing as the club prepared for its maiden season.

He was on the sidelines as the Choughs were beaten 44-10 by Swinton on Saturday to stay second-from-bottom.

"I think he's been a brilliant signing for us," Kelly told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I think he would accept that the motivation to play isn't there, but the motivation and support for the team that does want to play is more than there and he's really supportive of everything we're doing.

"The more we can incorporate him, the more we can use his experience off the field to influence what goes on on the field, the better it will be for us."

Mullally watched as his former side shipped three tries in the opening 17 minutes against Swinton, before Aaron Jones-Bishop pulled one back as Cornwall trailed 22-4 at the break.

Swinton scored four more tries in the second half before Jamie Prisk scored a late second try.

"The game was over as a contest after 20 minutes, as we almost played without any emotion such as enthusiasm or commitment or care for your team-mates in that first 20 minutes," Kelly added.

"From 20 minutes, as soon as we started doing the right thing with the ball, completing our sets and getting our kicking game together, and players playing with a little bit more commitment, we made a game of it.

"In the second half we gave a good account of ourselves. We're seeing good things from the team. but in rugby league you've got to do it for 80 minutes and we've not done it for 80 minutes."