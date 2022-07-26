Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans Dragons winger Fouad Yaha (centre) became the first Muslim player to appear in a Super League Grand Final against St Helens last season

The Rugby Football League (RFL) has agreed a formal partnership with an advisory body to develop and guide Muslim inclusion in rugby league.

Nujum Sports will work on education programmes with players and staff in the professional and community games.

In April, the RFL became the first national governing body in England to sign the Muslim athlete charter.

Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity and London Broncos have all signed the charter individually as clubs.

The charter is a 10-point framework through which clubs and organisations can assess whether their facilities and practices cater adequately to Muslims.

The RFL's inclusion lead Ben Abberstein said: "Rugby league has felt the value that Nujum Sports adds to the sport.

"This is another positive step towards achieving the ambitions set out in Tackle It - our anti-discrimination action plan - and we look forward to working with Nujum Sports to create a truly inclusive environment for all."

Ebadur Rahman, chief executive of Nujum Sports, added that the RFL had shown "passion, commitment and drive" to make rugby league an inclusive sport for Muslims.

Meanwhile, England will host the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) this autumn, with Arab nation Lebanon among the competing nations.

The tournament will see games played in places such as Manchester, Bolton, Coventry and Huddersfield which all have sizeable Muslim communities.

RLWC chief executive Jon Dutton told BBC Sport: "We have been liaising with Lebanon and the Pacific teams in particular about what environment they want and need in terms of being looked after in a religious perspective or welfare support.

"What the RFL is doing is to be celebrated, it is absolutely fantastic, and we need to take elements of that and listen to the players."

Last month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) appointed Nujum Sports as an adviser in its attempts to ensure the sport learns from its racism scandal.