Kevin Proctor (right) joined the Gold Coast Titans in 2017

New Zealand international Kevin Proctor has been sacked by National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans after vaping in a toilet cubicle during their defeat by Canterbury on Sunday.

The 33-year-old posted a video of himself vaping on social media.

Proctor was not playing in the match, which the Titans lost 36-26, but was part of the game-day squad.

A Titans statement said Proctor had been "released from his commitments for the remainder of the year".

Second-row forward Proctor, who has played for the Titans since 2017, has been capped 22 times by New Zealand.

Vaping is banned in Australian stadiums and NRL players are not allowed to have their phones with them during a match.

"Proctor's actions were in breach of both NRL and stadium regulations," the Titans statement read.

"He will not return to train or play with the squad."

Proctor was out of contract with the Titans at the end of the season.