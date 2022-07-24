Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sauaso Sue played for Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights in the NRL

Hull KR have signed Newcastle Knights prop Sauaso Sue on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old forward has 14 caps for Samoa and moves to the Super League after a decade in the NRL.

Sue, who can also operate at loose forward and second row, made his NRL debut with Wests Tigers and went on to make 169 appearances in the competition.

"He's a hungry footballer who's ready to prove himself in the Super League," said incoming head coach Willie Peters.

"He's ready to play his best football, he could have stayed in the NRL but it's an exciting time to be a part of Hull KR. He and his family want to be a part of it."

Sue said he is looking forward to joining the Robins and that winning a Super League title would "mean the world".

"That's the biggest goal. For myself, playing consistent football and helping the boys along the way is important," he added.