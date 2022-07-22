Jermaine McGillvary: Huddersfield winger to miss rest of season
Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The 34-year-old - who announced he was retiring from international duty with England last month - limped off during last week's 25-0 loss at St Helens.
Coach Ian Watson expects the injury to take 10 to 12 weeks to heal.
"He's got a grade three MCL and a grade two PCL as well. Luckily for us there's no more complications on the back of that," he told BBC Radio Leeds.
"But he'll be fully ready to go for pre-season, which is probably what he needs now."