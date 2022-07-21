Matt Dufty: Warrington Wolves sign full-back from Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Warrington Wolves have signed full-back Matt Dufty on a two-and-a-half-year deal from NRL side Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
The 26-year-old, who has scored 45 tries in 96 NRL appearances, joins with immediate effect.
Having spent five seasons with St George Illawarra-Dragons, Dufty moved to the Bulldogs for 2022.
"The opportunity to come over to Warrington and test myself in Super League is an exciting one," he said.
"From my conversations with [boss] Daryl Powell, the way he wants the game to be played is something that I feel can really suit my game.
"My best footy is still in front of me and I'm excited to showcase what I can do in England in front of the Warrington fans.
"It's a challenge I'm looking forward to and I can't wait to rip in now for the Wolves."
Dufty will be eligible to make his Super League debut at Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, 30th July.
He joins the club a day after they announced that they had signed forward Josh McGuire on a two-year deal that starts next season.