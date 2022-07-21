Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Dufty had signed a two-year deal with the Bulldogs earlier this year, but was granted an early release by the club

Warrington Wolves have signed full-back Matt Dufty on a two-and-a-half-year deal from NRL side Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 45 tries in 96 NRL appearances, joins with immediate effect.

Having spent five seasons with St George Illawarra-Dragons, Dufty moved to the Bulldogs for 2022.

"The opportunity to come over to Warrington and test myself in Super League is an exciting one," he said.

"From my conversations with [boss] Daryl Powell, the way he wants the game to be played is something that I feel can really suit my game.

"My best footy is still in front of me and I'm excited to showcase what I can do in England in front of the Warrington fans.

"It's a challenge I'm looking forward to and I can't wait to rip in now for the Wolves."

Dufty will be eligible to make his Super League debut at Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, 30th July.

He joins the club a day after they announced that they had signed forward Josh McGuire on a two-year deal that starts next season.