Ken Sio has scored six tries in two appearances against Toulouse this season

Betfred Super League Toulouse (9) 11 Tries: Jussaume Goals: Hankinson 2 Drop-goal: Gigot Salford (6) 24 Tries: Burgess 2, Sio 2 Goals: Sneyd 4

Salford Red Devils fought back from behind against Toulouse to claim a fourth Super League win in five.

Mathieu Jussaume gave the home side the perfect start with a try inside three minutes and they led 9-6 at the break.

However, Ken Sio went over and Joe Burgess claimed his second try of the evening as Paul Rowley's men turned it around.

Sio went over again to take his personal tally for the season to 21 from 20 appearances.

The French side are above bottom side Wakefield, who host leaders St Helens on Sunday, on points difference.

Salford had looked in relegation danger themselves just a few weeks ago but are now up to sixth.

In-form winger Sio has now claimed five tries in his past two appearances and is the league's joint leading try-scorer alongside Wigan's Bevan French.

More to follow.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Schaumkel, Jussaume, Hankinson, Russell, Norman, Gigot, Paulo, Bretherton, Peyroux, Alvaro, Peats, Navarrete.

Interchanges: Albert, Belmas, Hansen, Sangare

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Gerrard, Ackers, Lannon, Taylor, Watkins, Hellewell.

Interchanges: Addy, Burke, Ormondroyd, Atkin.

Referee: Robert Hicks