Betfred Super League Warrington (16) 22 Tries: Wardle 2, Mikaele Goals: Ratchford 5 Hull KR (12) 30 Tries: Crooks, Wood, Parcell, Ryan, Royle Goals: Coote 4, Dagger

Hull KR climbed above Warrington to sixth in Super League as they came from behind to win at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wire led 16-12 against Rovers at the break thanks to two Jake Wardle tries.

But Matt Parcell, Ethan Ryan and St Helens loan man Sam Royle all crossed after the break to bolster first-half scores from Ben Crooks and Sam Wood.

A second consecutive win for interim boss Danny McGuire's Rovers lifted them above well-beaten neighbours Hull FC.

Ryan's 100th career try helped Rovers keep their play-off hopes alive as they battled back from a slim four-point half-time deficit, before then trailing 22-12 again midway through the second half when Thomas Mikaele claimed his first try in Warrington colours.

But three tries in the final 14 minutes, from Parcell off the bench, winger Ryan and second-row forward Royle, all converted by Lachlan Coote, helped Rovers roar back for a ninth league win of the season.

Stefan Ratchford kicked all five goal attempts for Wire, but their 13th defeat of the campaign leaves them just four points above the bottom two Toulouse, who they host next month, and Wakefield.

The game first turned midway through the first half when Rovers roared back with two tries in four minutes after Warrington's Peter Mata'utia had been sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Coote.

Rovers instantly took advantage when Wood crashed over and, when Coote and Will Dagger each landed a conversion, the lead was cut to 14-12 before Ratchford kicked his fourth goal of the half as KR were caught offside.

When Rovers were reduced to 12 men after Elliot Minchella was sent to the sin-bin for holding back Mikaele as he chased Danny Walker's kick, the hosts scored from the resulting penalty.

Mikaele crashed over from close range, but Rovers had plenty left in the tank.

Parcell went over, Coote converted, then Ryan magnificently plucked a Jez Litten kick up off his bootlaces to scramble over. And Coote's conversion edged Rovers in front at before Ryan's late score.

Rovers' next test is at Wigan on Thursday night, while Wire are back in action on Saturday week at Huddersfield.

Warrington coach Daryl Powell:

"It's like a film with the same ending that you've seen before. It was a harsh 15-minute lesson for us - and you could see it coming.

"The things conspiring against us are significant. When we are in that heat of the battle at the back end of games we don't handle it well. We don't concentrate for long enough. We lack confidence when it's on the line at the back end of games.

"It worries me for the rest of the season because we have to win games. We are all responsible but I have to accept ultimate responsibility.

"The boys are working hard but mentally breaking down when it really matters and that's probably the hardest thing to change in a team."

Warrington: Thewlis; Minikin, Mata'utia, Wardle, Ashton; Ratchford, Williams; Mulhern, D Clark, Harrison, Currie, Holmes, J Clark.

Interchanges: Bullock, Walker, Amor, Mikaele.

Sin-bin: Mata'utia (29)

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Wood, Crooks, Hall; Dagger, Lewis; King, Litten, Sims, Keinhorst, Royle, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Maher, Richards, Tate.

Referee: Jack Smith.

Sin-bin: Minchella (52)