Alex Foster joined Newcastle from Castleford in October 2021

Newcastle Thunder back-rower Alex Foster has been banned for eight matches for assault of a match official.

The former Leeds and Castleford man appeared to push referee Michael Smaill during their win over Bradford earlier this month.

Foster admitted the offence but challenged the Grade F ruling at a tribunal.

However, the decision was upheld and he was also fined £250.

His ban means he will miss all of the Championship side's eight remaining league game this season.

Previous cases of assault of a match official are rare, but contact with match official incidents include former Widnes back-rower Chris Houston, who received a two-game ban after colliding with Phil Bentham in a game against Warrington in 2018.

Hull FC half-back Luke Gale, then of Leeds, was also issued with a two-match ban, reduced to one after he appealed against the ruling, when he was deemed to have made contact with Chris Kendall in 2021.