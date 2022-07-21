Brad Dwyer celebrates his try, which gave Wigan valuable breathing space

Betfred Super League Leeds (24) 42 Tries: Sutcliffe, Bentley, Martin, Smith, Newman, Dwyer, Mustapha Goals: Martin 7 Wigan (6) 12 Tries: French, Bibby Goals: Smith 2

Leeds cancelled out Wigan's free-scoring attack while racking up points themselves to record a victory which breathed life into their Super League play-off hopes at a raucous Headingley.

Rhinos were ruthless with tries from Liam Sutcliffe, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Harry Newman, Brad Dwyer and Muzz Mustapha.

Wigan failed to hit their groove, in the face of relentless defence.

Bevan French and Jake Bibby did score, but it was an off-night.

Wigan arrived at Headingley fresh from a points-fest demolition of Hull while their undermanned hosts were beaten in France by Toulouse, and the majority of pundits would have had their money on an away win.

The Leeds players and crowd had not read the script, however, with the latter playing its part in this win, supplying the requisite hostility to every Wigan touch and raucously savouring every bright Rhinos moment - and there were many.

Matt Peet's side were rattled from the off by the intensity of the Leeds defence, and found the hosts imperious in attack too.

The tries were varied and impressive, from Sutcliffe finishing off David Fusitu'a's tap back and Mustapha and Martin piling-in from close range, to Richie Myler sending a full-pelt Bentley through a gap and Newman sneaking over from dummy-half after Ash Handley had just about been caught by a cover tackle.

Rohan Smith will certainly have enjoyed that side of the game, but could not help be delighted by the shut-out for large periods of the Jai Field-French combination.

They were bound to get it right at some point, scoring in the first-half after Field sped out of dummy half and caught the hosts cold on the left edge.

Bibby pounced on a French kick in the second-half to rouse the away fans on the Western Terrace, but ultimately it was merely a rare highlight.

Peet might be cheered by the fact the next four games for the title pretenders are against teams at the bottom end of the table, before their late August collision with league leaders and fierce rivals St Helens.

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith:

"We've had a few quality performances and patches in other games but were were very consistent throughout the game.

"I thought we defended very smart together and their opportunities were limited to their most dangerous player, we did a great job with our defence last night.

"It was a good arm wrestle. At the beginning, the first try, we had a contest and it bounced our way. It was a hard game of footy. They were chasing points we held our line together pretty well I thought."

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It is tough to take, it hurts and it's disappointing. It's probably the first one of the year where we've failed in the effort areas and got beaten to the punch by a hungrier team.

"We won't overreact. It's quite clear what happened and it's about how we respond.

"Most teams do their homework but what they did was they committed to, and executed, the plan with energy and enthusiasm and we didn't respond when they did that."

Leeds: Hardaker; Fusitu'a, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley; Myler, Smith; Oledzki, O'Connor, Thompson, Bentley, Martin, Donaldson.

Interchanges: Gannon, Dwyer, Mustapha, Aydin.

Wigan: Field; French, Isa, Bibby, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Havard, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Pearce-Paul, Smithies.

Interchanges: Ellis, Partington, Shorrocks, Cooper.

Referee: Liam Moore.

Attendance: 13,368