Will Smith has made 84 first-grade appearances in the NRL and can play in the halves, at full-back and hooker

Hull FC have signed utility player Will Smith on a deal that runs until the end of the 2022 Super League season.

The 30-year-old made his senior NRL debut for Penrith Panthers and went on to join the Parramatta Eels in 2017.

He moved to Gold Coast Titans before he was granted a release in June on compassionate grounds.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to get back playing some footy at a high level and to try and help Hull FC get to the semi-finals," he said.

Speaking to the club's official website, he continued: "It's a talented group of players at Hull, they've been doing it really tough recently but hopefully I can bring something to the group and when we get a few more players back on the field we can have a real push for the finals."

Hull have a number of players injured, with Smith being their second signing in as many days after Tex Hoy also signed on Monday.

"It adds depth to our squad for the business end of the year and a player of good experience having represented the Indigenous All Stars, as well as being a senior leader at his previous clubs," boss Brett Hodgson said.

"He is competitive and energetic and is someone who has always put the team first wherever he has been, so we're looking forward to him getting started."