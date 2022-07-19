Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jay Pitts scored two tries in 19 appearances for Wakefield this season

Wakefield Trinity forward Jay Pitts has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hand injury.

The 32-year-old had featured in all 19 of their Super League games so far this season.

Outside-back Max Jowitt has also been ruled out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury.

Trinity, who host leaders St Helens on Sunday, are bottom of the table with eight games of the campaign to play.