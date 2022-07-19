Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Justin Sangare played against Leeds at Headingley, and in the recent home win in Toulouse

Leeds Rhinos have signed prop Justin Sangare from Toulouse Olympique on a two-year contract from next season.

The 24-year-old France international has been with Toulouse since coming through the academy side, and has 17 tries in 70 club appearances.

Sangare is yet to cross this season for Sylvain Houles' side but did score for France against England last year.

"I am very excited to join Leeds for the next two seasons," Sangare said.

"It's a club I have liked since my childhood days. I always dreamt to join such an organisation with so much success.

"I also have a very good connection with head coach Rohan Smith and I hope to make the most of it during my time at Headingley."