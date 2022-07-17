Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cornwall had concerns after Sam Gilder was stretchered off in the second half

Cornwall suffered their heaviest defeat since their formation as they went down 68-0 at League One leaders Keighley.

The Choughs conceded 12 tries at Cougar Park and also saw hooker Sam Gilder stretchered off with 14 minutes left in the game.

Junior Sa'u scored two of Keighley's six first-half tries as the Cougars led 34-0 at the break.

Max Agoro, who scored in the opening period, completed his hat-trick with two tries after the interval.

Cornwall played a large part of the second period with 12 men after Tom Ashton was sin-binned just before half time and Myles Tate was yellow-carded in the 73rd minute for a tip tackle.

Cornwall remain second-from-bottom of the third tier, above West Wales Raiders on points difference, having lost 13 of their 14 matches.