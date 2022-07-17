Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mike Cooper had two spells with Warrington either side of a two-year spell in Australia

Wigan have signed Warrington prop Mike Cooper with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old England international had been scheduled to join the Warriors at the end of the season.

Cooper, who had a two-year stint in the NRL with St George Illawara between 2014 and 2016, made 272 appearances for the Wire and won four Challenge Cups.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind but I'm here now and I just want to get started and put my best foot forward," he told the club website. external-link

"Hopefully I can add to what we've already got here. Wigan have a history of playing a certain way - playing with a load of intent and that suits me."

Cooper's deal at Wigan covers next season and has an option for a further year.

He joins with Warriors second in the Super League table, four points behind leaders St Helens.