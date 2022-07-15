Jacob Beer: Cornwall sign Italian forward after Hunslet exit
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Cornwall have signed Italian forward Jacob Beer until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old was at League One rivals Hunslet, but has not played since joining them from Huddersfield's academy over the winter due to illness.
The Leeds-born second row qualifies for Italy through his grandmother and is aiming for a call-up for this year's delayed World Cup.
"I'm fit and raring to go now and I feel like now is the time to bounce back with Cornwall," Beer said.
"I have spoken to Will Odgers, who I know from my Huddersfield days, and he says Cornwall is a club with some big plans and ideas," he added to the Cornwall website.
"I want to be a part of that and the fans will see that I am a hard-working, no-nonsense type of player."