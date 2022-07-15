Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jacob Beer played reserve grade rugby for Leeds Rhinos before moving to Cornwall

Cornwall have signed Italian forward Jacob Beer until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was at League One rivals Hunslet, but has not played since joining them from Huddersfield's academy over the winter due to illness.

The Leeds-born second row qualifies for Italy through his grandmother and is aiming for a call-up for this year's delayed World Cup.

"I'm fit and raring to go now and I feel like now is the time to bounce back with Cornwall," Beer said.

"I have spoken to Will Odgers, who I know from my Huddersfield days, and he says Cornwall is a club with some big plans and ideas," he added to the Cornwall website. external-link

"I want to be a part of that and the fans will see that I am a hard-working, no-nonsense type of player."