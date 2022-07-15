Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rhyse Martin has become Leeds' first-choice goalkicker

Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin has signed a two-year contract extension with Leeds Rhinos, to run to the end of the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Rhinos from Australian NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs during the 2018 season, has 14 tries and 236 goals in 68 Rhinos games.

Back-rower Martin has 11 caps for the Kumuls national side, for whom he is expected to feature at the World Cup.

"As a young family we've made Leeds our home now," said Martin. external-link

"The last 12 months on a 12-month contract is not ideal but to stay here for another two years with Rohan Smith in charge and the way that the team is starting to go, there are exciting times ahead, so I'm glad I'm here."