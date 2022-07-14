Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Foster lists Leeds and Castleford among his former clubs

Newcastle Thunder back-rower Alex Foster and Cornwall hooker Luke Collins are both set for long suspensions after being called to disciplinary tribunals by the Rugby Football League panel.

Foster, 28, appeared to push referee Michael Smaill during their win over Bradford and has been charged with Grade F assault of a match official.

Collins, 24, was sent-off on 12 minutes in Cornwall's loss to Doncaster.

He has been given a maximum Grade F charge of unacceptable language.

Grade F charges carry a minimum eight-game penalty under the RFL's disciplinary guidelines.

Previous cases of assault of a match official are rare, but contact with match official incidents include former Widnes back-rower Chris Houston, who received a two-game ban after colliding with Phil Bentham in a game against Warrington in 2018.

Hull FC half-back Luke Gale, then of Leeds, was also issued with a ban when he was deemed to have made contact with Chris Kendall in 2021.

