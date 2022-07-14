Only Denny Solomona, also for Cas, has scored more tries in a Super League season than Greg Eden's 38 in 2017

Versatile outside-back Greg Eden has signed a new one-year deal at hometown club Castleford Tigers, with the option of a further year.

The 31-year-old has been a prolific try-scorer since joining from Brisbane Broncos, racking up 101 tries in 98 appearances for the Tigers.

Eden's versatility has seen him play at full-back, on the wing and even in the halves against Leeds at Magic Weekend.

"To get it out of the way and done with is really good," Eden said.

"Because I've come through the club as a kid, I think I'm getting to that age now where it looks like I'll probably finish my career here as well.

"I'm going to try and go as long as I can and as long as my body holds up. It would be nice to finish here and that's one of the main reasons for staying again."

After leaving Cas for Huddersfield, Eden had stints at Hull KR, Salford - and in Australia with Brisbane - before returning to Wheldon Road.