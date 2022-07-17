Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lachlan Coote scored Hull KR's third try, which gave them breathing space

Betfred Super League Hull KR (0) 15 Tries: Keinhorst, Ryan, Coote Goals: Coote Drop-goal: Dagger Wakefield (4) 10 Tries: Jowitt, Murphy Goals: Lino

Wakefield remain bottom of Super League after a 15-10 defeat at Hull KR, who edged clear of relegation with victory.

Toulouse's win over Leeds on Saturday saw them go above Wakefield on points difference, with Trinity now losing their past four games.

They led at the break through Max Jowitt's individual effort, but Rovers scored three second-half tries to knock the visitors off course.

Lewis Murphy's score gave Wakefield hope, but they ultimately fell short.

The opening 20 minutes were cagey as the sides sized each other up, but then a moment of magic from Jowitt provided the game's opening try.

Trinity's full-back was found by Mason Lino's pass, and from there he scythed through the visitors, skinning Lachlan Coote to score.

Hull KR lost Dean Hadley and Shaun Kenny-Dowall to injury in the first half, which somewhat hindered their efforts.

Rovers pushed hard for their first try as the opening 40 drew to a close, but solid, scrambling defence from Wakefield saw them survive and go into the sheds in the lead.

However, the visitors came out quickly and scored two quick tries to turn things around - Jimmy Keinhorst scored in the corner, before Ethan Ryan crossed for the 99th try of his career.

From that point onward, a Coote try and Will Dagger drop-goal stretched the lead further, before a converted try from Murphy reduced the gap to just five points with eight minutes left.

Hull KR saw out the final few minutes with little drama to lift themselves six points clear of the relegation battle and just two points from a play-off spot.

Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Dagger, Lewis, Sims, Parcell, King, Hadley, Keinhorst, Minchella.

Interchanges: Litten, Maher, Fishwick, Royle.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Murphy, Croft, Hall, Taufua, Lino, Miller, Batchelor, Pitts, Ashurst, Whitbread, Hood, Arona.

Interchanges: Fifita, Bowes, Tanginoa, Bowden.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.