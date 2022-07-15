Bevan French has now scored 18 tries for Wigan Warriors this season, 14 of which have come in the past six games

Betfred Super League Wigan (28) 60 Tries: French 7, Field 2, Marshall, Smith Goals: Smith 8 Hull FC (0) 0

Bevan French hailed his link-up with Jai Field as he broke the record for most tries in a Super League game with seven scores in Wigan's win over Hull.

Field scored twice and had a hand in four of French's tries as the pair bossed a stunning Wigan showing.

Liam Marshall and Harry Smith padded their lead as the hosts nilled Hull.

"It was something very special and something I'll remember for a long time," French told BBC Radio Manchester following his record-breaking display.

"It's very rare you get to be on the same team as someone like Jai. He's very instinctive. Coming from our touch rugby background, a lot of the time it's reaction and you've got be ready with him.

"He puts the ball into my hands and I've just got to put the ball down - it's pretty easy."

The previous record for most tries scored in a Super League game was held by Lesley Vainikolo, who scored six tries for Bradford Bulls - also against Hull - in 2005.

Wigan's victory means they stay within four points of leaders St Helens, who also nilled Huddersfield in Friday's other Super League fixture.

Hull came into the match having edged out rivals Hull KR at Magic Weekend without 12 injured senior players, and there was more misery for the visitors as they lost Chris Satae despite him initially passing a head injury assessment within the opening stages of the game.

The tale of the first half was a stunning showing from French, who continued his brilliant recent form for the Cherry and Whites.

His 33-minute hat-trick was his second in five games and his seven-try haul brought his tally for the season to 18.

The Australian's first came via an assist from Field as he dived in at the corner, and the pair linked up again for his second of the evening.

Field had time to run the length of the field before once again setting up French for his hat-trick try, with his fourth coming via a fumble from Jack Walker.

French and Field formed a formidable double act again for French's sixth while he was withdrawn to a standing ovation after his seventh, beating the record which had stood for 17 years.

Away from Wigan's try-scoring prowess, referee Robert Hicks celebrated his 300th Super League game, 12 years after officiating his first top-flight match.

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside:"They were exceptional - obviously they were hurting from their loss last week against St Helens and the way that that happened."It was pretty much men versus boys for the majority of the contest."Obviously there are reasons for the performance we had out there but that's still not good enough from our perspective."I think we are seriously lacking some quality and experience and we're likely to get a few players back next week."

Wigan: Field, French, Isa, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Byrne, Powell, Havard, Farrell, Pearce-Paul, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Partington, O'Neill.

Hull FC: Walker, Simm, Vulikijapani, Griffin, McIntosh, Lovadua, Gale, Satae, Houghton, Fash, Lane, Longstaff, Brown.

Interchanges: Hookem, Laidlaw, Severs, Taylor.

Referee: Robert Hicks.