Manu Ma'u: Catalans Dragons sign Hull FC back-rower for 2023
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Super League side Catalans Dragons have signed Hull FC back-rower Manu Ma'u on a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old will join up with the French side at the end of the season.
Ma'u joined the Black and Whites from NRL side Parramatta Eels for the 2020 campaign and has made 46 appearances.
"He will bring some real attacking quality along with ferocious defence. He is a terrific guy, humble, honest and a real team player," coach Steve McNamara told the club website.