Manu Ma'u has represented both New Zealand and Tonga at international level

Super League side Catalans Dragons have signed Hull FC back-rower Manu Ma'u on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old will join up with the French side at the end of the season.

Ma'u joined the Black and Whites from NRL side Parramatta Eels for the 2020 campaign and has made 46 appearances.