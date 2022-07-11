Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Singleton was sent off by Liam Moore for a swinging arm high on Curtis Sironen

Wigan prop Brad Singleton has been banned for three games for a high tackle on St Helens back-rower Curtis Sironen in Saturday's derby loss.

Singleton, 29, was sent off by referee Liam Moore, and the RFL's disciplinary panel issued a Grade C penalty notice for the offence.

Four props also received two-game bans.

Castleford's Liam Watts, Leeds' Matt Prior and Salford's Sitaleki Akauola were issued Grade B charges, with a Grade C for Wakefield's Rob Butler.

Prop Watts, 32, was deemed to have made a high tackle in the Tigers' loss to Leeds, who saw fellow front-rower Prior, 35, cited for a late hit on a kicking player.

Front-rower Akauola's ban was for an intentional trip by the 30-year-old in the loss to Huddersfield, while Trinity packman Butler, 24, was sin-binned at the time for a dangerous lift on Chris Hankinson.

Connor Wynne, 21, and Dean Hadley, 29, from Hull FC and Hull KR respectively, were issued one-game Grade B bans following the derby for late hits on the passer and kicker respectively.

St Helens back-rower Sione Mata'utia, 26, received a Grade A late hit on the passer charge and will miss one game.

Warrington's George Williams, 27, Hull FC's Brad Fash, 26, and Salford's Brodie Croft, 24, all escape bans for Grade A charges, which will still be included on their disciplinary record.