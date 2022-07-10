Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kyle Amor scored St Helens' final try when they beat Castleford Tigers to win the Challenge Cup in 2021

Long-serving St Helens prop Kyle Amor will leave the club for Championship side Widnes at the end of this season.

Amor, 35, has made 212 appearances over nine years with Saints, having joined from Wakefield Trinity in 2013.

The Ireland international has helped Saints to four Super League Grand Final titles in that time but is spending this campaign on loan at Warrington.

"I'll always have an eternal bond with the club as I have had a lot of success there," Amor told Saints' website. external-link

"I have been able to play my part in those sides which have been able to achieve what they have in one of the most successful periods of the club's history."

Amor's move to the Vikings reunites him with head coach John Kear, whom he played under at Wakefield.