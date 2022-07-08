Mark Percival takes on the Wigan defence for Saints; Andre Savelio tussles with Hull KR for Hull FC

Betfred Super League Magic Weekend Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: Sat 9-Sun 10 July Kick-off: Sat: 14:30 BST; Sun: 13:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on BBC Sport website.

Two of rugby league's biggest derbies will take place at the 2022 Magic Weekend, which returns to Newcastle for a seventh time.

On Saturday, reigning champions St Helens play their nearest and dearest Wigan Warriors, who have already won the Challenge Cup this year, in a meeting of the two leading lights this season.

Following that on Sunday, closing the weekend's festival of rugby league, is the one-city rivalry between Hull KR and Hull FC.

BBC Sport takes a look at what makes these two most famous of derbies quite so special.

Saturday, 9 July

Wakefield v Toulouse [14:30 BST]

St Helens v Wigan [16:45 BST]

Leeds v Castleford (19:00 BST)

Sunday 10 July

Huddersfield v Salford [13:00 BST]

Catalans v Warrington [15:15 BST]

Hull KR v Hull FC [17:30 BST]

'There's extra spice' - St Helens v Wigan (Saturday, 16:45 BST)

Big forwards like Agnatius Paasi add to the physicality of a Wigan-Saints derby

There will be full commentary of St Helens v Wigan on BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday, 9 July.

For a rivalry to be a true derby, the geography is important. St Helens and Wigan certainly has that with about eight miles distance. The village of Billinge is almost a dividing line between the two towns.

Competitiveness too. Saints and Wigan are traditional foes not just in terms of locality, but also the battle for honours.

It is what charged the Bradford-Leeds rivalry for so long during the late 1990s and early 2000s. It is what keeps this rivalry fresh too. Wigan and Saints are always likely to meet when there is something riding on it.

Come Saturday, the famous St James' Park turf will play host to this more tremendous of rugby league occasions.

"The derbies are class," St Helens centre Mark Percival told the BBC 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"It doesn't get much better. Some games during a season you don't get so excited for but this one is a no-brainer, you get really excited at the start of the week and it builds up to it."

Hooker Sam Powell, a Wigan player since his youth, agrees: "As a Wigan lad it's the one you look for, the game's big enough in itself, but then you bring it here and there's extra spice added to it.

"Both teams are doing really well this year, and for us Saints have been the benchmark the last few years so we just want to constantly close that gap a little bit."

Wigan's progression of coaches in recent years have either been Wiganers themselves, or at least ex-players who have understood the passion required. Take current England boss Shaun Wane for instance. Or even Adrian Lam.

The current boss, Matt Peet, is another dyed-in-the-wool Cherry and White. But his message is far less 'blood and thunder' than you might imagine.

"Waney understood what the [derby] game was about, it was one he really wanted to win, and it's no different to Matty really," Powell said.

"We have worked hard this year on just putting the team first, culture-wise, and he's improved it. He's done a great job so far."

His opposite number, Kristian Woolf, has proved his credentials with Saints since replacing the hugely popular Justin Holbrook in 2020.

The Tonga coach, out of Mount Isa in Queensland, has a steely manner and quiet authority, and that approach is vital when tackling the white-hot intensity of this encounter.

"He's pretty much like what Sam said of Matty Peet," Percival said. "It's all about being calm. You can play the game a bit too early but Woolfy is brilliant at that.

"He gets you up for the game but delivers it in a calm way. It's about delivering, that bond we have as a culture and delivering on the day."

"Families are divided" - Hull KR v Hull FC (Sunday, 17:30 BST)

Chris Satae has enjoyed his derby experiences since arriving in 2019

The city of Kingston-upon-Hull has a unique place in rugby league's list of rivalries, given that it is the only two elite-club city in the northern hemisphere.

Hull FC in the west, and KR in the east, either side of the River Hull, in black and white and red and white colours respectively.

Both FC's Tongan prop Chris Satae and KR's Australia-born Scotland full-back Lachlan Coote are outsiders, brought to the city by their rugby league talents.

Yet they have been quick to understand the feeling people have for this game and their club.

"It's similar to how it was at Saints when everyone would say, 'Make sure you beat Wigan,'" Coote said.

"People keep saying that this is the 'real' derby, so we'll see how it goes on Sunday.

"The 'derby' between Brisbane and North Queensland, which I played in for the Cowboys, is about 1,500km apart, so derbies [down under] are a bit different.

"Having teams so close here, you've got partners where they support different teams and families are divided for a derby match.

"To have that is something special and there's nothing like that really."

Satae concurred: "When I first signed here, everyone said to me - 'The game to look forward to is the derby,' and since then it's lived up to expectations."

Hull KR's preparations for Sunday's game have been altered somewhat by the midweek departure of head coach Tony Smith, who was stood down by the club months before his confirmed exit.

Former Rovers scrum-half and former Great Britain playmaker Danny McGuire has been placed in interim charge and Coote believes he can have a useful impact.

"Magsy is one of those players who when he played was off the cuff, but read the game really well when he was out there," he said.

"His challenge is to transition that into explaining to and teaching his players and get the best out of them.

"He hasn't coached for too long, but it's a great opportunity to get some experience under his belt before Willie [Peters] comes in and takes over."

Hull FC are in their own predicament, having lost their past four games and been thrashed 62-16 at home by Leeds last weekend.

Therefore, Satae and company have to overlook what is happening across the city, amid an injury crisis that has resulted in three new players being signed this week to replenish the ranks.

"We just have to focus on ourselves," he said.

"We let ourselves down against Leeds, we leaked too many points and the main thing is just regrouping and worrying what we need to do rather than what they're going to bring."