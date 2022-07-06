Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bowden helped Hull to win successive Challenge Cup finals, against Warrington and Wigan

Long-serving prop forward Josh Bowden has left Hull FC to join Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Bowden made 181 appearances during his 10-year career with the Black and Whites.

The 30-year-old also featured in the sides that won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017.

"It's been difficult having to wait in the wings recently but now I'm excited about the prospect of getting back on the field," said external-link Bowden.

"I had a phone call about an opportunity to come here and I snapped their hand off really. I'm sure I'll enjoy it."

Bowden's new side are currently 11th in the table, having lost their last two games.