Ellis Longstaff's two tries came in five early second-half minutes on Tyneside

Betfred Super League Hull KR (14) 28 Tries: Lewis 3, Parcell, Wood, Keinhorst Goals: Coote 2 Hull FC (14) 34 Tries: Longstaff 2, Wynne, Lovodua, Simm Goals: Gale 7

Hull FC just edged a Magic Weekend derby classic despite being outscored six tries to five in Newcastle.

Luke Gale kicked seven goals from seven on an evening when Lachlan Coote could only make two of his count.

In a topsy-turvy game of ever-changing leads, Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis grabbed a hat-trick yet still ended on the losing side.

But on-loan Ellis Longstaff settled it with a double - capped by a late try-saving tackle on Elliot Minchella.

It was 14-14 at the break, with three Rovers tries for Matt Parcell, Sam Wood, Lewis cancelled out by Connor Wynne and Joe Lovodua - and the more accurate boot of Hull half-back Gale.

But the try count then increased after the break.

Warrington forward Ellis Longstaff scored two converted tries within the first five minutes of the second half, only for Rovers to peg them back again with tries from Jimmy Keinhorst and Lewis.

Lewis then got his hat-trick before on-loan Josh Simm's try put Hull back in front but then came Minchella's late disallowed try, thanks to an amazing recovery tackle by Longstaff - and Gale's second penalty saw Brett Hodgson's home, while handing Rovers a seventh defeat in eight games.

Mikey Lewis grabbed half of Hull KR's six Magic Weekend tries at St James' Park, Newcastle

Hull KR: Coote; Crooks, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Tate; Milnes, Lewis; Vete, Parcell, Sims, Hadley, Halton, Minchella.

Interchanges: Litten, Keinhorst, Maher, Fishwick.

Hull: Walker; Simm, Wynne, Griffin, McIntosh; Lovodua, Gale; Satae, Houghton, Fash, Lane, Longstaff, Brown.

Interchanges: Hookem, Laidlaw, Severs, Taylor.

Referee: Chris Kendall