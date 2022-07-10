Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Only four players in Super League have bettered Chris McQueen's try tally of 12 for Huddersfield this season

Betfred Super League Huddersfield 30 (24) Tries: King, Trout, McQueen, McGillvary 2 Goals: Russell 5 Salford 18 (6) Tries: Cross, Croft, Luckley Goals: Sneyd 3

Huddersfield kicked off Magic Weekend's second day by seeing off a second-half Salford fightback at St James' Park.

Toby King scored from Oliver Russell's high kick and Owen Trout went over from close range to put Giants 12-0 ahead.

Chris McQueen's 12th Super League try of the season and Jermaine McGillvary's score made it 24-6 at half-time as Deon Cross replied for Salford in between.

Salford rallied as Brodie Croft scored a super solo try and set up Sam Luckley but McGillvary's second sealed victory.

Defeat at Castleford last time out halted Huddersfield's six-game winning streak but Ian Watson's side impressively returned to victorious ways on the day the head coach signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Giants moved up to third in the table courtesy of the win, although Catalans will reclaim that spot if they beat Warrington later on Sunday.

King, making only his second Giants appearance after joining on loan from Warrington, took just five minutes to open his Huddersfield account, reacting far quicker than a sleeping Salford defence to haul in Russell's sudden up-and-under and cruise to the line.

Huddersfield's second score was slightly less spectacular as Trout reached over from close in before McQueen punished more lax Red Devils' defending by grounding his own grubber kick.

Andy Ackers' last-gasp tackle forced Innes Senior' foot into touch to deny Huddersfield a fourth try and that looked like it might be a turning point as Cross darted over to get Salford on the board.

More mistakes at the back, however, handed Huddersfield a scrum from 20 metres and they moved the ball quickly to the right for McGillvary to go over unchallenged wide out.

After a slow start, the second period burst into life as Croft beat three men to sprint through for a brilliant individual score before a similar surge set up Newcastle native Luckley to go over in his hometown.

But Huddersfield re-established valuable breathing space as McGillvary again crossed wide out, moments after a forward pass denied him a similar score.

Giants pair Ash Golding and Theo Fages had late tries ruled out for offside from rebounds after one drop-goal attempt was blocked and another hit the post to keep the scoreline deservedly respectable for Salford, who remain two points off the top six in eighth.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Senior, King, Cudjoe, McGillvary; Fages, Russell; Yates, McQueen, Hewitt, Trout, Levi, Greenwood.

Interchanges: Ashworth, English, Mason, Golding.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Williams; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Akauola, Livett, Watkins, Gerrard.

Interchanges: Atkin, Taylor, Luckley, Dupree.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.