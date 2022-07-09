Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens' victory against Wigan was their second against their fierce rivals in Super League this season

Betfred Super League St Helens (2) 20 Tries: Batchelor, Welsby, Grace, Lomax Goals: Bennison 2 Wigan (6) 18 Tries: French 2, Bateman Goals: Smith 3

Jonny Lomax's late try saw St Helens defeat 12-man Wigan in a Magic Weekend derby thriller to move four points clear at the top of Super League.

Lomax's score after Regan Grace's try moments earlier saw Saints snatch it.

Bevan French had crossed twice for Wigan, who had Brad Singleton sent off with 15 minutes left, either side of John Bateman crossing the line.

It was not until Lomax dived over with less than two minutes left that Saints sealed a dramatic win in Newcastle.

French's first try had put Wigan 6-2 up at the break after Jonathan Bennison gave Saints an early lead with a penalty.

He then then set Bateman up for the Warriors' second with an excellently-placed kick following the interval, before Joe Batchelor and Jack Welsby hit back with fine solo efforts for Saints.

Wigan's hopes of hanging on for a victory that would have taken them equal on points with Saints appeared to take a heavy blow when Singleton saw red for his high hit on Curtis Sironen.

And while Bennison levelled with the ensuing penalty, French restored the lead with just nine minutes left to put Wigan in control.

But Saints fully exploited their numerical advantage at the end of the exhausting afternoon at St James' Park, stunning their near neighbours with quickfire four-points from Grace and Lomax.

It was Saints' second Super League win over Wigan this season, although Wigan produced a classic derby victory of their own in the Challenge Cup semi-final in May on the way to lifting the trophy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

St Helens: Hopoate, Bennison, Hurrell, Mata'utia, Grace, Welsby, Lomax, Paasi, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield, Norman.

Wigan: Field, French, Isa, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Smithies, Mago, Partington, Havard.

Referee: Liam Moore