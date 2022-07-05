Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bill Tupou was stretchered off during Wakefield's defeat by Castleford last season

Wakefield Trinity centre Bill Tupou has retired from rugby league with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old joined Trinity in 2015 and has gone on to make 126 appearances for the club, scoring 40 tries.

Having been ruled out of last season with a ruptured patella tendon, Tupou has retired on medical advice.

"Although I didn't want to call it a day in this particular way, following medical advice, I felt that this was the right decision," he said.

"I've loved every minute of my time at this club and we've had some brilliant memories along the way.

"Having joined in 2015, I never envisaged staying this long but I can truly say that my family and I are eternally grateful for the years we have spent in Wakefield and at this club."

During his time at Wakefield Tupou helped the club to consecutive fifth-placed finishes in Super League in 2017 and 2018, when he was also named in the Super League Dream Team.

"I have enjoyed some special memories along the way that will stay with me for life and also shared the dressing room with some outstanding people who are true friends," he added.